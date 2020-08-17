One Person Killed in Fiery Crash West of Grimes

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead following a fiery crash that happened west of Grimes late Sunday night and investigators are working to determine if the incident is linked to a previous pursuit in Polk County.

The crash was reported at 11:49 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 44 and Ave. W, according to Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol. A vehicle was traveling southbound on W. Ave. at very high speed, so fast that it vaulted Highway 44, then went out of control and slide sideways into a tree before catching fire.

Sgt. Dinkla said the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office is working on a positive identification.

Deputies from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office were the first on the scene. The Iowa State Patrol is conducting the technical accident investigation.

Investigators are looking into whether the crash is connected to a high-speed pursuit involving Polk County Sheriff’s deputies that was terminated eight minutes prior to the report of the crash. Sgt. Dinkla said deputies had been trying to pull over the driver of a blue SUV on Highway 141 in Granger on suspicion of drunk driving, but called the chase off because of safety concerns.