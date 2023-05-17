LYON COUNTY, Iowa — A Rock Rapids man was killed after a tanker truck crashed into the tractor he was driving near Edna on Wednesday morning.

Myron Krull, 77, was driving an International Farmall tractor while towing a sprayer westbound on 180th Street when the driver of an International tanker truck attempted to pass him, an Iowa State Patrol crash report states.

As the driver of the tanker truck, 82-year-old Dennis Hayenga, attempted to pass Krull the truck struck the back left corner of the sprayer, according to the crash report. The impact caused the sprayer to detach from the tractor and roll. The tractor also rolled and came to rest in the ditch north of the roadway.

According to the crash report, Krull passed away at the scene of the crash.