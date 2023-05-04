DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was injured in a shooting on Des Moines’ southside Thursday night.

At around 9:30 p.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 3300 block of SW 7th Street. When first responders arrived on scene they found one person with injuries and transported them to a nearby hospital. The victim’s condition is not known at this time.

A witness to the shooting told WHO 13’s Taj Simmons he was just looking for his lost cat when he heard the gunshots.

“I was out looking for my lost cat, and all of a sudden, I heard six or seven gunshots,” the witness said. “I live just down the hill here ’bout three houses down. I walked up the hill to see if anybody was hurt or anybody had been shot and I saw a gentleman walking toward me. I asked him if he was hurt or if he’d been shot and he said no he didn’t hear any shots and then he walked away from me. The first police officer came over the top of the hill along Park Avenue and arrested him.”

Police said they have a suspect in custody and there is no on-going threat to the public.