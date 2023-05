DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was injured in a shooting in the Drake neighborhood Saturday evening.

According to the Des Moines Police Department the shooting occurred in the 2200 block of University Avenue. Police said a 23-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

A suspect has been detained and there is no on-going threat to the community, police said. An investigation into the shooting is on-going.