One person injured in shooting during Des Moines home invasion robbery

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after one person was shot during an early morning home invasion robbery in Des Moines.

According to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department, the incident happened in the 1300 block of E. 36th Street around 1:00 a.m. Thursday.

A resident of the home suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. The suspect fled the scene.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect has not been identified but investigators say this was not a random act and the home was targeted.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.