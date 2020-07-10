One Person Injured in Polk County Crash

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — One person was taken to a hospital after two vehicles crashed north of Des Moines on Friday.

The accident happened at the intersection of NW 2nd Street and NW 54th Avenue around 4:55 p.m., according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say one person was transported to a hospital. The person’s status is unknown at this time.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office asks motorists to avoid the area while deputies investigate the crash.

Northbound traffic on NW 2nd Street is shut down at NW 54th Avenue. Southbound traffic remains open.