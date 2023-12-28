CARLISLE, Iowa — One person was taken to a hospital after a fire broke out in their home Thursday afternoon.

At around 2 p.m. the Carlisle Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 500 block of Lexington Avenue. When firefighters made entry into the home they found heavy smoke in the front room of the home and flames. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire without incident.

One person was inside the home when the fire started, but was able to escape and seek help from people at a home next door.

“We were sitting at the table talking and I thought I saw flurries out the window, and not even a few minutes later the neighbor came running over saying ‘my house is on fire,'” Nathan Marchand said.

“Just the fact that we were able to get them some help right away was I think the main thing, luckily he was able to come over and talk to us,” Jacob Dunkin said.

Medics transported the homeowner to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Carlisle Fire Chief Cory Glover said the fire appears to have started in a trash can, but the exact cause is not yet known. The home did sustain smoke and heat damage throughout, as well as fire damage in the front room.