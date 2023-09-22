DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was injured when the truck they were riding in crashed into a utility pole on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Washington Avenue. According to the Des Moines Police Department, the truck was traveling northbound when it left the roadway, hit a utility pole on the east side of MLK Jr. Parkway, and rolled onto its side.

The passenger was extricated from the truck by the Des Moines Fire Department and was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, police said. The driver was not injured.

Police shut down both directions of travel at around 3 p.m. and expect the closure to last for another hour.