One person in custody after large police presence in Windsor Heights

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — One person was taken into custody Saturday night after shots were fired in a Windsor Heights neighborhood.

Windsor Heights police officers responded to a domestic situation in the 7000 block of Jefferson Avenue around 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they heard gunshots in the area.

Police told neighbors to shelter in place, and law enforcement set up a perimeter. Multiple police departments responded to the scene.

After about 30-45 minutes, police took one person into custody. No one was hurt in the incident, and there is no longer any danger to the public.

Charges are expected to be filed against the suspect. The incident remains under investigation.