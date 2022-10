WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — One person died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Russell George Menth, 57, was traveling northbound on I-35 near the 53 mile marker when his vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason. Menth’s vehicle entered the west ditch and collided with several trees and an embankment, the report said.

Menth was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.