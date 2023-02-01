SAYLOR TOWNSHIP, Iowa — One person passed away in a car accident in Saylor Township Wednesday afternoon.

At around 3:50 p.m. deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a car accident at the intersection of NW 54th Ave. and NW 6th Street.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of a 2016 Ford Focus was traveling eastbound on NW 54th Ave. and crossed NW 6th Street when they were struck by a 2020 Chevy Cube Truck that was traveling southbound.

When medics arrived on scene they discovered the driver of the Ford Focus with critical injuries and transported them to a nearby hospital. The driver later passed away from their injuries at the hospital. The driver and passenger in the Cube Truck were uninjured.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the accident.