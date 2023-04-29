IDA COUNTY, Iowa — One person died and another was injured in a rollover crash Friday morning.

Colton Claussen, 33, was driving a Dodge pickup northbound on L51 near 297th Street when he allegedly crossed the center line and collided with a southbound car driven by Russell Mefferd, 59, an Iowa State Patrol crash report said.

The collision caused Claussen’s truck to roll into the west ditch of L51 and Mefferd’s car to spin into the same ditch, according to the crash report.

Mefferd passed away from his injuries at the scene of the crash. Claussen was transported to a nearby hospital.

The Iowa State Patrol is continuing to investigate this crash.