KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa — One person was killed in a car accident north of Livermore Monday evening.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at 6:58 p.m. Desiman Stone Jr., 19, was traveling northbound on Ohio Ave. in Humboldt County and allegedly ran a stop sign at the county line. Stone continued north on 150th Ave. into Kossuth County.

Stone lost control of his vehicle on a gravel road, rolled several times, and was ejected from the vehicle, according to the crash report. Stone was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Iowa State Patrol said this crash is still under investigation.