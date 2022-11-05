LUCAS COUNTY, Iowa — One person died in a head-on crash in Chariton Friday evening.

At around 6:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to a report of a car accident on 200th Ave, just north of 495th Lane.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Amy Finnell, 56, was traveling northbound on 200th Ave, while Riley Voss, 22, was traveling southbound. Finnell crossed over the center line into the southbound lane and struck Voss’ car head-on, the crash report said.

Both Finnell and Voss were transported to a nearby hospital. Voss was later released with minor injuries. Finnell passed away from her injuries at the hospital.