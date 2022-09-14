DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Monday evening.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Jason Lee Johnson, 39, was traveling eastbound on 150th Street from S Ave in Woodward. Johnson left the roadway and hit a field driveway, resulting in his vehicle to overturn.

Johnson was the only occupant in the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, the crash report said.

Johnson passed away from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The accident is still under investigation.