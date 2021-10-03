One person arrested on Court Avenue overnight as officers get surrounded

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police arrested one person early Sunday morning on Court Avenue.

Right at closing time at a bar on Court Avenue, multiple disputes took place. J’Vaughn Alexander was arrested after officers received a report that someone was threatening to shoot people.

While being detained by DMPD, Alexander allegedly ran from the officers. When Alexander was finally caught, a large crowd surrounded the officers, requiring extra units to clear the “unruly” crowd of people, DMPD said.

Two handguns were recovered during the disputes with the large crowd on Court Avenue.

Police also said that all of these events took place after a shots fired incident at 2nd Street and Court Avenue.

The fenced off Court Avenue “entertainment zone” created back in May to prevent shootings ended in September.