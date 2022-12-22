DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the individuals who was arrested for allegedly being involved in the street racing crash that took the life of a 4-year-old boy last week has pled not guilty.

Robert Miller III, 35, has waived his preliminary hearing and pled not guilty, court records state. Miller was arrested Dec. 15 and faces several charges including homicide by vehicle – reckless driving and homicide by vehicle – drag racing.

Earlier this week Keith Jones, 47, was arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle – reckless driving and homicide by vehicle – drag racing in connection to the deadly crash.

Keith Jones (WHO 13)

On Dec. 13 around 6 p.m. the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a severe car accident on Fleur Drive. When first responders arrived, they discovered on adult and two children injured and transported them to a nearby hospital. One of the children, 4-year-old Marcos Faguada later passed away from his injuries.

According to police, Miller and Jones were street racing when the crash happened. Miller allegedly lost control of his vehicle, crossed over the median, and slammed into a Honda Accord, carrying Marcos, his aunt and his cousin. New information filed in court Thursday claims Miller and Jones had been seen drinking at a bar together prior to the car accident.

Jones’ attorneys filed a petition to review Jones’ bond on Thursday as well. According to court records, his attorneys requested the court to reduce his bond from $550,000 stating “the high bond requested by the State is merely punitive as a result of Jones invoking his Fifth Amendment right to not speak to the police.”

In response to the bond reduction request, prosecutors in Jones’ case argued against his bond being reduced. In court documents prosecutors state that “Jones is a flight risk and is a significant danger to the community due to his lengthy criminal record.”

Both Miller and Jones are being held at the Polk County Jail. Miller is expected to appear in court for an arraignment hearing on Jan. 30 and Jones is expected to appear in court for the bond review on Jan. 9.