One-on-One with Andrea Sahouri After Not Guilty Verdict

DES MOINES, IOWA — After nearly a year spent trying to clear her name after she was arrested while reporting on a violent protest, Andrea Sahouri is feeling renewed after her acquittal on Wednesday.

“I’m feeling really good this morning. Relieved. Happy. Ready to get back working,” Sahouri said about her first day as an exonerated journalist.

Sahouri was covering a protest that turned into a riot near Merle Hay Mall in May 2020. Sahouri was pepper-sprayed by police and then arrested despite informing them that she was a member of the press. Sahouri was charged with Failure to Disperse and Interference with Official Acts for being on the scene that day and allegedly pulling away from an officer after being pepper-sprayed.

For ten months Sahouri defended her right to be on the scene that day. It took a jury less than two hours to agree with her this week, returning not guilty verdicts on both charges against her.

Sahouri says she thought the charges would be dropped eventually, but the Polk County Attorney’s Office went to trial. “In the beginning I thought there is no reason that they didn’t know I was a journalist. Other journalists were at the scene and they weren’t arrested,” Sahouri said.

Sahouri admits she was not wearing any press identification at the time of her arrest. Iowa law does not require press wear identification and Sahouri says the only credential she had was a work ID issued by the Register. Sahouri says press credentials can actually make reporters more of a target in a large crowd.

“In recent years we’ve seen more assaults on journalists. Not just from law enforcement, but even protesters. There is this growing sentiment that the media is the enemy and its part of protecting yourself to sometimes hide those credentials,” Sahouri says.

Sahouri joined WHO 13 Political Director Dave Price for a one-on-one interview on Thursday. You can see more from that interview on Sunday, March 14th at 9:30 am on The Insiders with Dave Price.