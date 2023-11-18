DES MOINES, Iowa — Ohio businessman and presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy sat down to talk with WHO 13’s Zach Fisher ahead of the Family Leader’s Thanksgiving Forum on Friday.

Ramaswamy discussed the campaign trail in Iowa, how he plans to get the youth involved in the Iowa caucuses that are less than two months away. View part one of the interview attached above and part two below. Ramaswamy looks at federal aid and the United States involvement in issues overseas, and how he would operate as Commander-in-Chief.