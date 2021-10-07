One-on-One: Dave Price speaks with Governor Reynolds during tour of US-Mexico border

Police encounters with people trying to illegally cross the border from Mexico into the US are at a 21-year high and Governor Kim Reynolds says illegal immigration has led to a surge in drug seizures in Iowa.

Gov. Reynolds joined nine other Republican governors for a first-hand look at the crisis at the border Wednesday. WHO 13’s Political Director Dave Price was there and spoke with the governor one-on-one about her criticisms of President Joe Biden’s handling of border security and how much it affects Iowans.