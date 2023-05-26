DES MOINES, Iowa — Seven names have already been announced as presidential candidates (that includes one who hasn’t officially announced yet) who have confirmed that they will attend the annual Roast and Ride fundraiser and Senator Joni Ernst told WHO 13 news that there is still one more candidate to come. She says the announcement may come this weekend.

Here is the list so far:

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley

U.S. Senator Tim Scott

California media personality Larry Elder

Michigan businessman Perry Johnson

Ohio author and business executive Vivek Ramasmamy

Former vice president Mike Pence

Former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson

The annual event, which began in 2015, takes places Saturday, June 3. It starts at the Big Barn Harley Davidson in Des Moines where the motorcycles take off and ends with the roast and rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Participants don’t have to take part in the motorcycle ride.

Two presidential candidates who have announced their participation at the Roast and Ride are former president Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.