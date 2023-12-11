DES MOINES, Iowa — Thirty-five days away until Iowans pick the winner of the first-in-the-nation Republican caucus, and a new NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom Poll shows the front runner gaining ground.

Former President Donald Trump’s lead grew from October to December, putting him over 50% for the first time in this specific poll. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gained 3% and broke the 2nd place tie with Nikki Haley. But, Trump grew on his lead of 26% back in October to 32% now.

The poll collected responses from 502 likely caucus-goers from the first week of December. The pollster, Anne Selzer, told WHO 13 that Trump’s lead has no precedent in years past of this poll. There has not been a lead, like Trump’s, in this poll this close to the caucus.

There is another category that Trump is excelling in as well.

“You need to bring in more people and this poll defies that logic as well, which is that Trump is especially successful among first time caucus-goers,” said Selzer the president of Selzer & Company. “So his number overall is 51%. With people who say they’ve never caucused with the Republicans before, it’s 63%. So the non-Trump candidates are apparently not able or have not attended to bringing in newcomers who would be their supporters.”

New caucus-goers could have been a silver lining for the other candidates hoping to make a splash on January 15. But the good news for the other campaigns is, according to the poll, 49% of respondents were decided on who they were voting for. That leaves the majority up for grabs.