 

One Killed, Two Injured in Boone County Crash

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — A Story City woman died Wednesday after running a stop sign and being hit by another vehicle.

The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened just before 9:00 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of H Avenue and 170th in Boone County near Don Williams Lake.

The accident report says 39-year-old Lisa Pierce pulled her car out in front of a commercial truck driven by 36-year-old Isaac Gannon of Ogden. Pierce died from her injuries.

ISP officials say Gannon suffered minor injuries because he was not wearing his seatbelt.  A passenger in Gannon’s vehicle, 62-year-old Joe Korte, was transported to MercyOne in Des Moines by air ambulance for treatment of injuries. His condition is not known.

The accident remains under investigation.

