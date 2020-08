MARION COUNTY, Iowa — A Lacona man is dead and another is injured following a rollover accident in Marion County late Sunday night.

According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, 24-year-old Jesse Tollett was driving westbound on Highway G-76 west of Highway 14, when his car rolled over several times.

He was killed and his passenger Zachary Barnes was airlifted to Mercy Hospital. Barnes’ condition is not know at this time.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.