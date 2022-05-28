MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Iowa — A woman has died and a man was hospitalized after a serious motorcycle crash near Red Oak Saturday morning.

According to Iowa State Patrol, 66-year-old Wendell Keith Gourley of Stanton was driving a three-wheeled Harley-Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 34 with 66-year-old Jeannine Schomburg-Gourley as his passenger.

Authorities believe the Gourleys were blown from the highway by a powerful gust of crosswind. The impact of the wind pushed the motorcycle into a cable barrier, after which the two were thrown from the vehicle.

Schomburg-Gourley died at the scene, and Gourley was airlifted to a nearby hospital.