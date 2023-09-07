HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa — One person was killed and another was injured after they crashed into a ditch over Labor Day weekend.

At around 3 a.m. on Saturday the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a truck that had crashed into a ditch and two people were injured. When first responders arrived on scene they found the driver, 39-year-old Dustin Humlicek, and his passenger, 48-year-old Kevin Beightol with severe injuries. Both were later transported to Des Moines hospitals via air ambulance. Beightol passed away from his injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, Humlicek was driving a Chevrolet Silverado northbound on North Des Moines Street and failed to stop at a stop sign at 210th Street. The truck entered the north ditch and stopped in a residential yard.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and the sheriff’s office said charges are pending.