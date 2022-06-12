VAN METER, Iowa — A crash in Dallas County resulted in one person dying and another person with critical injuries.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, the crash occurred in the 2800 block of 360th Street in Van Meter around 3 p.m. today. The driver of a Toyota 4-Runner was traveling west bound and crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. The 4-Runner driver struck a Harley-Davidson motorcyclist head on.

The driver of the 4-Runner was Judah Noble, 16, who sustained critical injuries and was transported to Blank Children’s Hospital via Life Flight. According to the crash report, Noble was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash.

The motorcyclist Jared Eklund, 39, died from his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.