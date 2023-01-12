DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead following a car accident with a DOT maintenance vehicle on I-235 on Thursday afternoon.

At around 3 p.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a car that crashed into a DOT maintenance vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-235 at the Guthrie Avenue exit.

When emergency crews arrived they discovered one person with serious injuries. That individual was transported to a nearby hospital where they died from their injuries. Their name has not been released.

Des Moines Police said the right lanes of southbound I-235 near the crash scene will be closed until the scene can be cleared.