One Killed, Another Injured in Late-Night I-80 Semi Crash

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa – One person is dead and another injured following a semi accident on I-80 in Adair County Tuesday night.

A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened just west of the Adair exit around 11: 23 p.m. A semi driven by 52-year-old Jaspal Singh of Sacramento, California was eastbound when the vehicle swerved for unknown reasons and entered the south ditch. The semi then rolled.

A passenger in the semi, 26-year-old Jagjit Singh of Madera, California was killed in the crash.

The driver was transported to Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines and his condition is not known.

The investigation into the crash continues.