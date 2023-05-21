DAVIS COUNTY, Iowa — One person was killed after his motorcycle crashed during a police chase in Bloomfield on Saturday.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Reese Jones, 19, was traveling at a high rate of speed and fleeing from law enforcement on a 2006 Yamaha motorcycle. Jones entered the intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 2 and struck another vehicle, the crash report states.

Jones passed away from his injuries at the scene of the crash. The driver in the second vehicle did not sustain any injuries during the crash.