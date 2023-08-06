CRESTON, Iowa — One person was killed and another was injured after their car hit a parked vehicle, vaulted, and crashed into two houses Saturday night.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, the driver of a Ford Mustang was traveling southbound on Highway 25 (Sumner Ave.) at a high-rate of speed. The driver lost control of the car at the intersection of Sumner Ave. and Howard Street, the crash report states.

The car struck a parked vehicle, vaulted, and crashed into the front of two houses on the east side of the road, according to the crash report.

Both the driver and passenger were injured in the crash. The driver of the car was transported to a hospital in Des Moines via air ambulance with life threatening injuries. The male passenger was transported to a nearby hospital where he later passed away. Their names have not been released.