DES MOINES, Iowa — With the states now likely left to decide the future of when or if abortions should remain legal, it could further push the issue to the forefront of voters’ minds in the November elections. Dr. Karen Kedrowski, the director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center at Iowa State University in Ames, believes the uncertainty now ahead following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling last month that ended what had been a federal guarantee of the right to an abortion could impact the elections in two ways: Federal candidates will campaign on whether Congress should codify a federal right to an abortion and statewide and legislative candidates will campaign on what should happen at the local level. That could give the issue of abortion rights a unique position.

The Insiders Segment 2

Political candidates may discuss the issue of abortion rights differently as they campaign for the November elections. A higher number of Republican candidates may campaign on a ban on abortions, rather than like they did in previous campaigns by focusing on reducing the number of weeks at which a woman could seek an abortion.

Six in ten American adults believe that abortion should be legal in all or most cases, according to a June Pew Research Center survey, while 37% think abortion should be illegal in all or most cases.

The Insiders Segment 3

Leaders of Iowa’s largest companies remain confident about the economy for the remainder of the year but they are less confident than they were three months ago, according to a survey released by the Iowa Business Council. The survey cites concerns about inflation and supply chain limitations.

Read the full Iowa Business Council 2022 Q2 Economic Outlook Survey here.

The Insiders Segment 4

Iowa Business Council Executive Director Joe Murphy takes this week’s Insiders Quick 6.