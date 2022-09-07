DES MOINES, Iowa — A shooting on the southside of Des Moines left one person injured Wednesday night.

The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of shots fired around 8 p.m. in the 900 block of Kenyon Ave. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the arm.

According to the police, a female shot the male during a domestic dispute. The female has been detained and charges are pending.

More information will be released when made available, the police said.