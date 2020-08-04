One Injured in Shooting at Ankeny Extended Stay Hotel

ANKENY, Iowa – One person was injured in a shooting late Monday night at a hotel in Ankeny.

Police were called to the WoodSpring Suites in Ankeny at 6703 SE Bellagio Dr. around 11:00 p.m. on a report of a shooting, according to Sgt. Corey Schneden of the Ankeny Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. They were transported to a local hospital and their condition was not released by police.

Police have not released any information about the suspect in the shooting but say there is no danger to the public or any of the residents at the extended stay hotel.

