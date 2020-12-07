 

 

One Injured in Fire at Former Des Moines Church Building

DES MOINES, Iowa — Fire crews were called to the scene of a structure fire on Des Moines’ north side early Monday morning.

According to Cpt. Chris Clement with the Des Moines Fire Department, the call came in about the fire at 6:59 a.m. When firefighters arrived they found smoke and flame coming from the building. A second engine and ambulance were called to the scene to assist.

Clement says it’s a repurposed structure that used to be a church and two adult males were living there at the time and running a business out of the building.

One of the males was hospitalized with injuries and his condition is not known at this time.

As of 9:00 a.m. crews were still on scene, working to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known but investigators are on scene.

