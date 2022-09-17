WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — One person was injured after gunshots rang out at a late night party with teenagers on Friday.

At approximately 11:39 p.m. law enforcement responded to a call about an incident that occurred at a party in the 2500 block of 225th Street in rural Webster County.

When officers arrived, they discovered a large group of teenagers fleeing the scene. Officers later learned that one female teen had sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

Officers with the Fort Dodge Police Department stopped a vehicle on 5th Ave. South for speeding, but found the injured female inside the vehicle. Officers transported her to the hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are working to establish a timeline of events that led to the victim being shot. A male juvenile who was also attending the party is believed to be a suspect in this case.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information to contact law enforcement or Webster County Crime Stoppers by texting LEC to 274637.