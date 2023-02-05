GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — One person passed away and two others were injured in a UTV accident just a couple miles northeast of Reinbeck Saturday night.

At around 8:40 p.m. deputies with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a UTV accident with injuries. When emergency crews arrived they discovered three people with injuries and transported them to nearby hospitals.

Lori Knaack, 53, later passed away from her injuries at the hospital, the sheriff’s office said. The two other individuals injured in the accident are expected to make a full recovery.

According to the sheriff’s office, Patrick Knaack was driving the UTV with six passengers. Knaack lost control of the UTV, causing it to roll over, the sheriff’s office said.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said this accident is still under investigation.