KEOKUK COUNTY, IOWA — One man is dead after a crash in Richland on Saturday afternoon.

The crash took place on 31500 of 323rd Avenue just after 12:30 p.m. Iowa State Patrol reports 82-year-old Frank Patterson of West Chester died at the scene from his injuries sustained in the two-vehicle crash.

According to Iowa State Patrol, Patterson was a passenger in a vehicle traveling northbound on 323rd Avenue and it crossed into the southbound lane striking a second vehicle head on. The vehicle Patterson was in came to rest on the west side of the road, the second vehicle on the east.

The driver of both vehicles were injured in the crash and transported to University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics, Iowa State patrol reported.