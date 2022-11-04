CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa — One person died and two others were injured in a crash near Rockwell City on Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash around 8:40 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 4 and county road D26.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, the driver of a Ford Focus, 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig, apparently crossed the center line and collided head-on with an oncoming Ford F350. The F350 was pulling a goose neck trailer and went up and over the Ford Focus, the crash report said.

Ludwig passed away from injures sustained in the crash. The driver and passenger of the F350 were transported to a nearby hospital. This crash is still under investigation, the Iowa State Patrol said.