CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa — One person died and two others were critically injured in a three-vehicle crash on Friday.

At around 12:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to a report of a crash involving three vehicles near the intersection of Highway 18 and Four Winds Drive in Clear Lake, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

Diane Lynn Schmidt, 65, was driving a Chrysler Town & Country westbound on Highway 18. The two other drivers involved in the crash, Dennis Lee Ostrem, 61, in a Ford Edge and Tom Jay Richardson, 60, in a Nissan Frontier, were traveling eastbound on Highway 18.

According to the crash report, Schmidt allegedly crossed the centerline and sideswiped Ostrem’s and Richardson’s cars head-on.

Schmidt was transported to a hospital where she later passed away from her injuries. Richardson and Ostrem were transported to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

The Iowa State Patrol said this crash remains under investigation.