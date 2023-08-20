KEOKUK COUNTY, Iowa — One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash late Friday night.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at around 9:58 p.m. Samuel Dereus, 31, was driving a Chevy pickup westbound on Iowa Highway 92. Dereus crossed over the centerline and hit another Chevy pickup, driven by 74-year-old Franklin Morris head-on, the crash report states.

Dereus was transported to a hospital via air ambulance. Morris passed away from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, the state patrol said.