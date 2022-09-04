LEE COUNTY, Iowa — One teenager died and another teenager was injured after their vehicle crashed in a ditch in Keokuk on Saturday.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at around 10:45 p.m. a driver of a Toyota Matrix was traveling southbound on Mississippi Road and failed to negotiate a curve. The car entered the west ditch where it came to rest.

When rescue personnel arrived they found a 16-year-old and 15-year-old seriously injured and transported them to a hospital. The 15-year-old later passed away from their injuries.

The names of the teenagers have not been released at this time.