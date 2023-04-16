BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa — One person died and another was injured in a motorcycle crash in Hazelton on Saturday.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Bradley Lee Johnson, 50, was driving his motorcycle eastbound on 118th Street when he lost control. The motorcycle entered the south shoulder and Johnson and his passenger were ejected.

Johnson passed away from his injuries at the scene of the crash. His passenger, 46-year-old Sara Jean Johnson, was transported to a hospital with injuries.

The state patrol said this crash is still under investigation.