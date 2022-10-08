MONROE COUNTY, Iowa — One person died and another was injured during a crash in rural Monroe County Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash around 2:45 p.m. near the1300 block of 655th Ave.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Cody Christopher Kosman, 22, was traveling southbound on 655th Ave. and Jonathan Michael Bedell, 26, was traveling northbound on 655th Ave.

Bedell was driving behind a pickup truck on a gravel road, resulting in a significant dust cloud that caused low visibility, according to the crash report. When Kosman and Bedell entered the dust cloud the front drivers’ side corners of their vehicles collided.

Bedell was transported to a nearby hospital for serious injuries. Kosman passed away from his injuries at the scene of the crash.