BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa — A crash between one motorcycle and two trucks resulted in the death of one person on Thursday.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a three vehicle crash at around 3:05 p.m. on I-380 southbound near mile marker 69.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Corey Simon, 51, was slowing down due to traffic in front of him in a construction zone. Ethen Edge, 24, attempted to slow down, but allegedly lost control and hit the back of Simon’s truck. Joshua Stiner, 31, was unable to stop in time and hit Edge and his motorcycle, the crash report said.

Edge was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Iowa State Patrol said this crash is still under investigation.