One Dead in Madison County Crash, Two Others Injured

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — An Indianola woman was killed and two others injured after a three car crash in Madison County Sunday.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, 23-year-old Abigail Ashby was heading east on Highway 92 just before 4:30 p.m. when she crossed the centerline and struck a westbound semi east of 201st Trail. As the truck was sideswiped, it drove into the ditch.

Ashby’s sedan spun out and was t-boned by an SUV driven by 63-year-old Ray Sirdoreus of Winterset. Ashby died at the scene.

Sirdoreus and a three-year-old child were both hurt in the crash. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.