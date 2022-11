CASS COUNTY, Iowa — One person died in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, around 12:29 a.m. a 53-year-old male was driving a semi east in the westbound lanes of I-80 near mile marker 70. The driver struck the bridge pillar at exit 70. The driver passed away at the scene of the crash.

The driver’s identity has not been released at this time.