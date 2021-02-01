One Dead After Three Crashes on Icy Mahaska Co. Highway on Monday

MAHASKA COUNTY, IOWA — The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office says one person was killed after three successive crashes on the same icy stretch of a highway outside of Oskaloosa.

It happened on Highway 163 near Jewell Avenue, just west of Oskaloosa. Deputies were initially dispatched on a report of a single rollover accident. When they arrived they found three crashed vehicles.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, Taylor Deney was westbound on Highway 163 when lost control of her Dodge Ram on an icy patch of the road then crashed into the median. Deney was uninjured.

Shortly thereafter, Muriel Gordon was westbound on Highway 163 when she, too, lost control of her GMC Envoy. Gordon’s vehicle rolled three times, ejecting her. She was taken from the scene by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

While authorities were en route to the scene of Gordon’s crash, a third vehicle crashed in the same area. Henry Beerbower lost control of his Dodge Ram, hitting the median then rolling three times. Beerbower was ejected from his truck. He was taken from the scene by ambulance to Mahaska Health Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office says it is too early in their investigation to say if Gordon and Beerbower’s crashes were related to icy conditions or to the other accidents on the roadway in front of them. The cause of all three crashes is still under investigation.