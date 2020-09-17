One Dead After Early Morning Des Moines Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are investigating the city’s 19th homicide after a shooting early Thursday morning left one man dead.

According to a news release from the Des Moines Police Department, police officers and rescue personnel from the Des Moines Fire Department were called to the 2400 block of Hickman Road on a report of a shooting around 12:36 a.m.

When emergency crews arrived at the Hickman Flats Apartments they found bystanders giving aid to 21-year-old male with a gunshot wound. Medics began treatment on scene immediately and the victim was transported to a Des Moines hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Police are still interviewing witnesses and examining evidence in the homicide and plan to release more information later Thursday.