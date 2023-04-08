ANKENY, Iowa — One person is dead after a car crashed into a basement of an Ankeny home early Saturday morning.

According to a press release from the Ankeny Police Department, the crash happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 800 block of NW 23nd Street.

First responders found the car in the basement of the home. It was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

The release said the residents of the house were able to make it out safely but the driver died on scene.

The Ankeny Fire Department is investigating the incident.